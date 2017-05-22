Fox host Jeanine Pirro made a hand motion that looked an awful lot like she wanted producers to stop B-roll footage of Donald Trump bowing to Saudi King Salman. Moments later, the footage stopped.

During a softball interview with Kellyanne Conway, B-roll footage showed Trump dancing with the Saudis, smiling and other images that could have come straight from the White House press office.

Crooks and Liars explains what happened at about 2:35:

But when the highly-mocked video of Trump bowing to accept a gift from the Saudi King appeared on the screen, Pirro appeared to motion with her hand and the video was cut short. The broadcast briefly switched to a full screen shot of Conway before before resuming to the B-roll footage after Trump’s bow.

At about 3:06, the B-roll footage resumed.

The reason Trump was mocked is because he attacked President Barack Obama for seeming to bow before the Saudi king. Oh, and Trump also criticized Michelle Obama for not wearing a headscarf. Guess who also didn’t?

Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia, despite Donald Trump's prior criticism of Michelle Obama for same https://t.co/qaPJD4Ostg pic.twitter.com/2F5eTkgcT2 — ABC News (@ABC) May 20, 2017

You’re probably shocked to hear that Melania Trump’s bare head did not come up, despite Pirro’s question about “what signal” it sent that Melania traveled with her husband.

“She’s representing this country in such a beautiful and dignified and elegant way on the world stage,” Conway gushed.

Watch Pirro seem to cut the video of Trump bowing below, from the May 20, 2017 Justice with Judge Jeanine.