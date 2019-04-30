During his whining about Congressional subpoenas of his family’s banking records, Eric Trump suggested that half-sister Tiffany Trump does a lot of drinking on Friday afternoons.

Eric Trump got more than seven friendly minutes to play the victim over Democratic investigations into his family’s finances – without any of the three cohosts wondering if maybe the team that had hundreds of contacts with Russians and covered them all up might be trying to hide something Americans deserve to see.

But in the middle of his griping, Trump dropped a hint that his half-sister’s drinking might be an issue, at least for him:

ERIC TRUMP: It's not just my father, it’s Eric, I want to see all your bank records, I want to know how much, you know, how much [Eric’s wife] Lara spends on baby formula for [son] Luke. I want to know how many beers Tiffany had on a Friday afternoon in Georgetown. I mean, these are literally the things that they’re asking for.

As Raw Story pointed out, Trump provided no evidence that House Democrats are interested in Tiffany Trump’s beer consumption. Ditto for Luke's baby formula. But Eric Trump did just prove that he’s willing to throw his own sibling under the bus, as Vox’s Aaron Rupar put it, while trying to hide his own finances.

Watch Trump go where Democrats almost certainly have no interest below, from the April 30, 2019 Fox & Friends. We’ll have more on the more substantive aspects of this interview in our next post.