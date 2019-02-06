If you thought Donald Trump’s State of the Union last night sounded a lot like one of Sean Hannity’s monologues, you were not alone.

Media Matters did a video side-by-side comparison that shows just how similar the two sound.

Of course, we know that Hannity and Trump chat like “old girlfriends” most nights before bedtime and that Hannity has been dubbed the “unofficial chief of staff.”

So is this a matter of soulmates thinking alike? Or did Hannity dictate what he wanted in the address? Or did someone on Trump’s staff just watch a slew of Hannity shows figuring that Trump could have just stood up and stated, “What Hannity said” as his State of the Union?``

Or maybe memorizing Hannity monologues is what Trump really does during those hours of “executive time” he spends each day, when he can’t be bothered to pay attention to the intelligence briefings that could help him protect the nation?

Whatever the sequence of events, the similarities are unmistakable. Check them out below, from Media Matters.