It took the COVID-19 pandemic and more than one round of baseless conspiracy theorizing but the Trump-adoring grifter sisters known as “Diamond and Silk” have finally been booted from Fox.

From The Daily Beast:

The sudden split comes after the Trump-boosting siblings have come under fire for promoting conspiracy theories and disinformation about the coronavirus. “After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” a source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast.

…

No new episodes of their online [Fox Nation] program have been uploaded since April 7, as CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy first noted over the weekend. Prior to this month, the duo never missed a week posting episodes since December 2018.

A spokesperson for Fox News did not respond to a request for comment. Diamond & Silk also did not reply when emailed by The Daily Beast.

The sisters’ Fox guest spots have also dried up recently. According to a search of TVEyes, a cable-news monitoring system, Diamond & Silk haven’t appeared on the network since a March 6 interview on Fox & Friends and a March 7 hit on the now-defunct Fox Business Network show hosted by Trish Regan, who was also ditched by Fox after her own comments calling the pandemic an “impeachment scam.”

As we’ve reported, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson have spouted off about the coronavirus pandemic as if they were experts on the subject, which they are not, to put it mildly.

On March 29, the sisters claimed that the coronavirus was “engineered” by the “deep state” to harm Donald Trump and that a spike in reported coronavirus deaths was little more than a plot to make Trump look bad.

About a week later, Twitter forced them to remove a tweet saying, “The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick.”

Fox News has long allowed the lying ignoramuses to pose as experts on TV. In March, 2018, they ridiculously claimed that Russia got its nukes from Hillary Clinton. In June, 2019, they dishonestly accused Sen. Kamala Harris of supporting segregation. In April, 2019, they laughably opined that climate change is caused by the earth’s rotation.

Earlier this month, I wrote that If Fox Business fired Trish Regan because she suggested that the “hysteria” over the coronavirus was a plot to damage Trump, then Fox Nation ought to dump Diamond and Silk ASAP. It looks like that has finally happened.

The only question is, what took ‘em so long?

Diamond and Silk image via screen grab.