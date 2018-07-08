Last night, the Trump-worshipping liars known as Diamond and Silk smeared Rep. Maxine Waters as “a domestic terrorist.” Apparently, the duo didn’t get the message that Fox News wants to dial down the incendiary rhetoric.

Before they got to Rep. Waters, host Jesse Watters slobbered over a clip of Donald Trump’s attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren that mocked the #MeToo movement with a “joke” that he’d "very gently" throw a DNA-test kit at her.

“Wow, that, ladies, was one of the best performances I have seen the president deliver in a while," Watters gushed after the clip. "Do you think Pocahontas is going to take the test?”

Lynette Hardaway, i.e. “Diamond,” gave it the pair’s thumbs up: “This president had us rolling about Pocahontas,” Hardaway said. “Elizabeth Warren should come clean about her heritage and she should also come clean about what's going on down there at the border. … How she was being hypocritical because she did not protest against Obama and his administration when he had children locked up in cages.”

FACT CHECK: The Obama administration was dealing with unaccompanied minors who showed up at the border. They did not, as Trump did, separate children from their families and put them in cages. Once again, Diamond and Silk proved their spectacular ignorance and/or dishonesty.

Instead of correcting the record, Watters added to the disinformation. “That’s true,” he said.

Then, Watters laughably claimed he meant no disrespect to Warren by calling her “Pocahontas.”

WATTERS: I don't mean to disparage her when I call her Pocahontas. I'm just mimicking the president a little bit, having a little fun and she brought that controversy on herself and she could easily put it to rest, but something tells me I don't think she's going to take the test. I don't know why.

Next, Watters moved on to prod Diamond and Silk to attack Rep. Waters whom he disrespectfully called “Maxine.” But, apparently, he got more than he bargained for from the duo:

WATTERS: Maxine is in a bit of a beef with some of the top Democrats. Chuck Schumer told her to pipe down with all the crazy talk about rushing people at restaurants, and now a bunch of black Democrats are saying, "Hey, leave Maxine alone, Crying Chuck," it's just a little civil war over there on the Democratic side. What do you guys think?

DIAMOND: Oh, yes, it is and the president is right. Maxine Waters' IQ is very low. Anytime a Congresswoman go around and she - we look at her as a domestic terrorist. She is telling Americans to attack other Americans. It's a problem.

Funny, the ladies don’t seem to have a problem with Trump telling Americans to attack other Americans. Nor did Watters though, perhaps because a producer said something in his ear (as per the CEO’s recent directive), he said, “I wouldn't go so far as to call her a domestic terrorist. That might be a little over the line.”

Ya think?

Watch what Watters called “a little over the line” below from the July 7, 2018 Watters World.