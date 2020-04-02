Just two weeks after Rep. Devin Nunes called the pandemic “a great time” to go to a restaurant, he complained that keeping schools closed more than two to four weeks is “overkill.”

Before “Death Wish” Nunes got to his disturbing word choice, “pro-life” Fox host Laura Ingraham promoted her own pro-death agenda. Her targets were members of Congress. She called on them to risk their lives to come back to session in Washington.

It’s telling that “pro-life” Ingraham said nothing about hoping Congress could find a way to vote remotely. Besides the difficulty, if not impossibility, of social distancing in the Capitol, many of the members would need to travel long distance, either by plane or a multi-day car trip. Which doctors clearly think is risky both for the traveler and any members of his or her household.

INGRAHAM: Congress needs to come into session, like, tomorrow, OK? If all of our scientific resources are needed to get this vaccine tested, done, designed and ready to go as soon as soon as possible, so we can go back to being a free country, if that’s the metric, then we all need to know that now. So, last night I called on Congress to come back, come back to D.C., do your job. … President Trump says this is a war. So, let’s act like it.

Funny, Ingraham didn’t say anything about how she’s sacrificing. But she continued by making her desire for others to risk their lives more explicit.

INGRAHAM: Now as i said earlier, Congress was in session almost continuously throughout World War II and during most of the disease pandemic in recent history. Well, of course the 1918 Spanish Flu where members of Congress stayed on Capitol Hill to pass vital public health legislation. They put their lives on the line, literally. That outbreak actually killed a handful of lawmakers.

Later in the discussion, it was Nunes’ turn.

NUNES: Let’s stop looking at the death counters and let’s talk about how we can keep as many people employed as possible. That’s the key right now, Laura, because if you don’t, what you said earlier is correct. When you have people staying at home, not taking care of themselves, you will end up with a hell of a lot more people dying by other causes then you will by the coronavirus.

This is a dubious claim that doesn’t take into account what happens if you let the virus rage through the community in the name of re-igniting the economy.

But there’s something especially hideous about a member of Congress playing a public health expert on TV (with the explicit approval of the host) and spouting off about matters affecting the lives of children. Even if they’re no longer fetuses:

But first, Ingraham joined the right-wing chorus of attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci which has resulted in his need for a security detail. Sneering that Fauci relies heavily on the advice of former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb, Ingraham complained, “He basically says we can’t go back to a normal life until we have a vaccine.” She added, “That would be not going back to normal life, Congressman Nunes, for 12 months.”

It speaks volumes that she directed her question to Nunes rather than to her other guest, Sen. John Barrasso who is also a medical doctor.

INGRAHAM: If parents across the country are hearing that, and workers, they are going to be showing up in Washington, even if you all aren’t here, OK? They’re going to be coming to Washington to send y’all a message.

NUNES: Yeah, that’s not going to work. I mean, look the schools were just canceled out here in California which is, you know, way overkill. I mean, you know, it’s possible kids could’ve went back to school in two weeks to four weeks but they just canceled the rest of the schools.

By the way, those children go home and spread the germs around.

Nunes went on to suggest we should not wait for the coronavirus pandemic to end before sending everybody back into harm’s way: “I don’t believe we can wait until the end of April,” he said.

There was not a peep of objection or challenge either by Ingraham or Barrasso who is – you guessed it, another “pro-life” Republican.

You can watch the pro-death agenda below, from the March 31, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.