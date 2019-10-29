Alan Dershowitz is trying to distance himself from the disgusting smears of Purple Heart recipient Alexander S. Vindman on The Ingraham Angle but Dershowitz said nothing to challenge the anti-Americanism when he had the chance. In fact, he smiled and snickered and later recommended smearer John Yoo for the White House legal team.

In my last post, I wrote about The Ingraham Angle’s shocking attack on Lt. Col. Vindman in the wake of breaking news that he would provide very damaging-to-Trump testimony to the impeachment inquiry today. Host Laura Ingraham and guest John Yoo, a law professor, baselessly suggested that Vindman is betraying his country because he was born in Ukraine and helped advise that long-standing ally as part of his job on the National Security Council. Never mind that he served as an Army officer for more than two decades and received his Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq. He came to the U.S. at age three.

Dershowitz was another guest during that disgusting episode. He did not join in the smear but he did not voice any objections, either. In fact, Dershowitz smiled and nodded as it occurred. He can also be heard snickering after Ingraham sneered that Vindman had been “working inside the White House, apparently against the president's interest, and usually, they spoke in English.”

The smile on Dershowitz’s face did not lessen when Yoo said, “some people might call that espionage.”

Today, Dershowitz tried to distance himself from the smears. In a tweet, he called Vindman “a patriot who served his country” and claimed, “I've long opposed the criminalization of political differences.”

I don't believe that Vindman is guilty of espionage or other crimes. The report is wrong in attributing the views of one panelist to the “panel”. Vindman is a patriot who served his country. I've long opposed the criminalization of political differences.https://t.co/4AoLxfS6s5 — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) October 29, 2019

Obviously, Dershowitz doesn’t oppose such criminalization enough to speak out when it might cost him right-wing cred, booksales, a Fox News hit or maybe a Supreme Court nomination.

Dershowitz doesn’t even oppose such criminalization enough to deter him from giving Yoo a big stamp of approval. Moments after Yoo’s “espionage” smear, Dershowitz said, “I think that the White House has to add to its team some Constitutional specialists, people like John.”

Yoo returned the favor. He interrupted to say “people like Alan” to which Dershowitz replied he wants to remain independent.

Watch Dershowitz’s complicity in an anti-American smear below, from the October 28, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.