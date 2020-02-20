Tonight, Democrats Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will be joined by Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage, starting at 9 PM ET.

The New York Times has some details about what to expect:

Candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds for answers, and 45 seconds for follow-up responses at the moderators’ discretion. The moderators are Lester Holt and Chuck Todd of NBC, Hallie Jackson of NBC and MSNBC, Vanessa Hauc of Noticias Telemundo (whose reporting has often focused on climate issues) and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

You can watch the debate online here.

As usual, I’ll be watching with a group of progressive Democrats and I’ll provide my thoughts and observations, along with crowd reaction, below.

I look forward to reading your thoughts and observations, too.