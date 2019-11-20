Ten Democratic candidates for president will debate tonight at 9 PM ET in Atlanta, Georgia. I'll have information on how to watch, who will be debating and who's moderating after the jump.

From CNN:

The debate will be broadcast exclusively on MSNBC and will also stream for free on MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com, as well as on NBC News and The Washington Post's mobile apps, according to the Democratic National Committee. Audio of the debate will be available on SiriusXM Channel 118, and TuneIn.

Debaters will be: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

Moderators will be: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker, and Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker.

Watch a preview below, via CNBC.