It’s Democratic debate night again. Tonight’s debate includes 12 presidential candidates and it will air on CNN as well as live streamed. After the jump, I’ll provide all the ways to watch it.

The debate begins at 8PM ET and is scheduled to last three hours. The 12 candidates appearing tonight are Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

From CNN:

How can I watch the debate?

It will air exclusively on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, and will stream on CNN.com's homepage and NYTimes.com's homepage. The debate will also stream live on the following Facebook Pages: CNN, CNN International, CNN Politics, CNN Replay, AC360 and Erin Burnett OutFront.

In addition, the debate will be available across mobile devices via CNN's and New York Times' apps for iOS and Android, via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and 795, the Westwood One Radio Network and National Public Radio. You can also ask Amazon's Alexa to play the debate, and the voice-controlled assistant will play the audio of the debate.

Who is moderating?

CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey will serve as the debate moderators.

Once again, I’ll be watching part of the time at my local Democratic headquarters.

I’ll be sharing my own observations in the comments section. I hope you will, too.

Meanwhile, you can watch an ABC News preview below.