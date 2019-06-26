Night One of the first Democratic presidential debate is upon us! The debate will air at 9 PM tonight on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo as well as stream live on their websites, Twitter and YouTube.

The 10 candidates in tonight’s lineup are: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

I don’t have a favorite so I’m interested in hearing what they all have to say and how they handle themselves.

Some of my friends and I will be joining a watch party at our local Democratic HQ. I will be observing the crowd reaction. I intend to bring my computer and share some of my thoughts in the comments sections below, if I am able.

Where are you watching and what are your thoughts? Share them below.