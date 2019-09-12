Tonight is the third debate for the Democratic presidential candidates. It airs on ABC and Univision tonight, from 8-11 PM ET. Can’t make it to a TV? We’ve got it streaming for you after the jump.
The 10 candidates in tonight's debate, which is only one night, are: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Julian Castro.
Once again, I’ll be watching for at least part of the time at my local Democratic Party HQ and will share my thoughts and observations in our comments section, below. I hope you’ll share yours, too.
It’s painful to listen to Bernie’s hoarse voice.
Harris predictably goes after Trump I’m her open. Strong open and it got applause here.
That should have read “a much smaller crowd.” Not “I hope.”
I hope smaller crowd here at Dem HQ than last two debates.
Applause for Jorge Ramos when he said “This is our country too.”
Looking forward to this with a certain amount of trepidation. Please, you 1 and 2% guys, think carefully about the big picture before you toss grenades.