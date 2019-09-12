Tonight is the third debate for the Democratic presidential candidates. It airs on ABC and Univision tonight, from 8-11 PM ET. Can’t make it to a TV? We’ve got it streaming for you after the jump.

The 10 candidates in tonight's debate, which is only one night, are: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Julian Castro.

Once again, I’ll be watching for at least part of the time at my local Democratic Party HQ and will share my thoughts and observations in our comments section, below. I hope you’ll share yours, too.