You have to wonder what gave Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee the idea to go on Fox News to discuss reporting that Donald Trump extorted Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son without preparing to call out the predictable deflections and diversions.

Host Neil Cavuto may not be a big Trump fan but that doesn’t mean he’s going to pull all his partisan punches, especially not on an issue so potentially explosive.

Kildee said that if the allegations are true, Trump’s behavior was “dangerous” and “likely” a violation of law. But Kildee also lectured Trump critics to avoid “too many hasty judgments until we have an opportunity to evaluate the information.” Instead of blasting the Trump administration’s stonewalling on providing the still-secret whistleblower complaint about Trump and Ukraine, Kildee said what’s “clearly troubling” is that the law requiring that complaint be turned over to Congress “is simply being ignored,” probably because “it’s more convenient.” Uh, how about the word “cover up,” Congressman?

As soon as Kildee finished that mild criticism, Cavuto pivoted to suggesting that the whole issue is just anti-Trump partisanship from hypocritical Democrats. First, he accused Democrats of paying “not nearly so much” attention to an upcoming IG report about the origins of the Mueller investigation “maybe under very nefarious circumstances.”

Instead of calling out such an obvious tactic, Kildee helped the narrative by saying, “Yeah, obviously we have a concern about the activity and the behavior of this president."

"Don't you owe it to everybody to look into what might have have prompted this one?" Cavuto said.

Again, Kildee failed to challenge Cavuto’s sleight-of-hand.

"I think the Mueller report kind of speaks for itself," Kildee said.

Cavuto persisted. "Let's say the inspector general, in this case Horowitz, goes and concludes there were a lot of specious elements that got the ball rolling," he said, referring to the Russia investigation.

Finally, Kildee said, "This question is right before us right now, and there's just an absolute denial, no information is being transmitted." But he continued to act as though Cavuto – and to some extent, even Trump – was not acting in partisan bad faith.

"So you have no issue with when the vice president as a vice president working with Barack Obama was putting the heat and pressure on the Ukraine at the time it was very corrupt?" Cavuto continued. "You don't have any suspicions about what Joe Biden might have been doing in that case."

"I do think that's been scrutinized more than a lot of people are giving notice to," Kildee replied.

"So nothing wrong with what he did," Cavuto pushed.

Now Kildee completely caved to the hijacking. "I'm not suggesting that there's nothing wrong," he said.

Having gotten what he wanted, Cavuto turned to the GM strike.

Memo to Democrats: It doesn’t matter how nice a Fox host is off the air, he or she has a partisan job to do and if you don’t want to combat that, you shouldn’t go on Fox. Period.

Watch Kildee get hoodwinked below, from the September 21, 2019 Cavuto Live.