Perhaps even worse than Tucker Carlson’s deceptive claim that Americans don’t care about the Russia investigation was how Democrat Robin Biro teamed up with him to help.

Carlson began his discussion Friday night with snark that included derisive laughter at CNN:

CARLSON: So the Russia story is just huge. It’s unbelievable. There’s nothing more important. They hacked our democracy. Putin’s in charge. Every American cares. We know that – well, I don’t know how we know it ‘cause a new USA Today poll shows that literally less than one percent of voters say the so-called Russian meddling is their top election issue for 2018. CNN hasn’t seen the poll, obviously, or they don’t care ‘cause tonight they’re running something called, “Trump and Russia: A CNN Investigation,” which describes their programming every day. We’ve been hearing about Russia non-stop, literally non-stop for more than a year. Almost no information has come out to justify the obsession. None has come out to justify the claim that there was collusion. And most Americans are no longer interested if they ever were.

Carlson is wrong: Americans do care about Russia

You don’t have to be a pollster to smell the rat here. Just because something is not a “top election issue” does not mean voters do not care about it. In fact, there’s plenty in that USA Today poll to show that they do. You don’t have to take my word for it. The pollsters think so, too.

Voters nationwide are concerned about Russian meddling in U.S. elections and don’t think President Donald Trump is doing enough to respond to the perceived threat to American democracy, according to a Suffolk University/USA Today national poll of registered voters.

[…]

“Americans clearly are concerned about Russian influence in our system of democracy and want something done about it,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston. “While the president has launched regular Tweet storms deriding the investigation, our poll shows that most voters are not swayed by that messaging.”

Other polls also found Americans concerned about Russia. Quinnipiac’s recent poll found “68 percent of voters are ‘very concerned’ or ‘somewhat concerned’ that the Russian government might try to interfere in the 2018 elections.”

Why did Democrat Robin Biro help validate Fox's dishonest attack on the Russia investigation?

We know why Carlson would cherry-pick data to undermine the Russia story. But what the heck was “Democratic strategist” Robin Biro’s excuse? Biro, “former regional director for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign” was shockingly ignorant, shockingly credulous and/or willing to play the role of Democratic turncoat for the sake of Fox News bookings.

Biro nodded in agreement as Carlson said, “the Democratic Party and their propaganda arm in the media” have “been relentless in their presentation of this and people still don’t care.”

When Carlson asked why Americans “don’t care,” Biro agreed with the false premise;

BIRO: Because we’ve been hearing about this for over a year. This is an ongoing investigation, as you know. Very little trickles out from an ongoing FBI investigation. Because Mueller’s building a case – we’ve got little tidbits of who has testified to the House Intel Committee, but that’s about it. So after hearing about this for a year without much information coming out, as it should not, because they’re still building a case, there’s just not a lot to go on. Americans are more concerned about what’s happening at home with their pocketbooks, what’s happening with their taxes, when they’re going to get their tax refunds, there’s a lot of other things, I think, that Americans are concerned about right now.

Does Biro know anything about the Russia investigation? Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged 19 people with crimes and five have pleaded guilty. So far. Plus, we got a detailed look at the Russian propaganda operation in a recent round of indictments.

While he was at it, Biro took a swipe at Rachel Maddow

Of course, Carlson approved of Biro's phony assessment. And Birro surely got extra Fox-approval points as he went on to criticize MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow - while helping to validate Fox's journalistic fraud:

BIRO: Hey, you know, I watched about 10 minutes of Rachel Maddow and that was like an obsession. So I understand that the media on other networks, they are obsessed with this. But the public does seem to have lost interest in this and I totally understand why: Because we just don’t have enough information right now.

But Biro wasn’t done with his Republican-friendly comments. He called Republican Devin Nunes’ House Intelligence memo “a big story.” The Democratic rebuttal, on the other hand, “didn’t seem to gin up as much interest.” Which may be true but is completely beside the point.

But wait, there's more.

Biro agreed as Carlson claimed that coverage is driven by Democrats “whose interests [the media] serve.” Then Birro helped validate the “Russia is just anti-Trump, partisan politics” messaging as he said emphatically, “I wish I knew” why Democrats are focused on the Russia story – as if interference in our democracy is no biggie.

As the conversation moved on to immigration, and Biro was very understanding of Carlson’s xenophobia, Biro explained that he’s a conservative “Blue Dog Democrat” and to the right of most of his party.

That’s fine, but if he’s a Democrat at all he ought to understand that Fox, especially not its opinion shows, will not care about any such distinctions. It will only care about how he can be used as a puppet in their propaganda operation. Sadly, Biro seems perfectly happy in that role.

But at the very least, Biro ought to get his facts straight about the Russia investigation and public polling.

Watch this shameful display below, from the March 2, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight. Underneath is a Reliable Sources discussion from today debunking Fox’s attempts to dismiss Mueller’s Russia probe as a nothingburger.