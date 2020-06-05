When Fox's Jessica Tarlov fact-checked a White House lie about antifa providing bricks to George Floyd protesters, host Harris Faulkner cut her off, saying, "I want somebody that has an opposing view.”

Faulkner’s Twitter bio states that she is a “6-time Emmy Award Winning Journalist.” I have no doubt that she won six Emmy awards. But if they weren’t for Worst Imitation Of A ‘Straight News’ Anchor," I have a hard time believing she deserved a single one.

When she’s not overtly slobbering over Donald Trump or whitewashing his racism, she pulls stunts like she did on yesterday's Outnumbered show, where she cut off Tarlov while murmuring her approval of each of the conservative guests.

