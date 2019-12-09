The House Judiciary Committee will hold another impeachment hearing today, at 9 AM ET. This hearing seems similar to a closing argument to the jury where counsel for both sides will argue for and against impeachment. We have it streaming after the jump. Or just share your thoughts and observations.
CBS News explains:
The hearing will feature testimony from Democratic and Republican counsels for the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, who will be making the case for or against impeachment. The counsels will present evidence gathered from weeks of hearings by the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.
Watch the hearing below, via CBS News.
(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 18:30:52 -0500 · Flag
Well, this hearing is a battle along the script we’ve seen the entire Trump presidency. We’re seeing an intellectual argument from Democrats ripping Trump to shreds. We’re seeing a data-mined, highly emotional Trump defense from the Republicans.
John McKee commented 2019-12-09 17:32:11 -0500 · Flag
This is a slaughter. First Nadler gave a considered, comprehensive intro, then Collins totally embarrassed his whole party with a non-stop tantrum. Even the lawyers are lightyears apart in competence.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 16:30:13 -0500 · Flag
Interesting tidbit. Comey is being interviewed on MSNBC. He says he was scheduled to appear on Fox & Friends tomorrow then when the IG report came out they abruptly cancelled. I guess it wouldn’t suddenly match their messaging.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 16:23:48 -0500 · Flag
Finally Goldman got a chance to reply to Collins’ Biden lies. In a few words Collins goes down in flames.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 15:46:23 -0500 · Flag
Soon to be added to the Andrew Napolitano disappeared list is Chris Wallace. He threw cold water on Fox’s pro-Trump drama queens exercised over Horowitz’s report.
Ellen commented 2019-12-09 14:47:02 -0500 · Flag
During recess now…. I have yet to see Andrew Napolitano among the Fox News analysts.
Ellen commented 2019-12-09 14:45:59 -0500 · Flag
Collins isn’t taking calls, not surprisingly.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 14:28:27 -0500 · Flag
Good golly Molly! This committee is so partisan we’re getting straight party line votes of a 30 minute recess. Sheesh!
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 14:15:31 -0500 · Flag
Yeah, all that was missing from Collins’ performance art was him taking off his shoe and pounding the table.
I don’t get his point. He seems to think Democratic staffers were under orders by Shiff to look up numbers and match them in some sort of political hit job. Wouldn’t the phone company include the names with the numbers based upon the requirements of the subpoena? It’s not like Shiff, for example, knew Lev’s wife’s number to match it.
The only issue is their public release and in the case of Devin Nunes it seems to me important to release the information because it goes directly to the heart of a corruption of the process. Nunes should have recused himself. Solomon? We can debate.
I don’t get his point. He seems to think Democratic staffers were under orders by Shiff to look up numbers and match them in some sort of political hit job. Wouldn’t the phone company include the names with the numbers based upon the requirements of the subpoena? It’s not like Shiff, for example, knew Lev’s wife’s number to match it.
The only issue is their public release and in the case of Devin Nunes it seems to me important to release the information because it goes directly to the heart of a corruption of the process. Nunes should have recused himself. Solomon? We can debate.
Bemused commented 2019-12-09 14:09:10 -0500 · Flag
Could be wishful thinking on my part, but it seems to me that Castor and the GOP members of the committee have undermined their own case on several occasions.
GOP counsel’s questioning of the two counsels is not giving the Dem counsel any time. Ms. Callen and Mr. Castor are going through the talking points pretty diligently. Castor, who looked like a whipped dog during the questioning by Burke, is starting to recover his sneer.
GOP counsel’s questioning of the two counsels is not giving the Dem counsel any time. Ms. Callen and Mr. Castor are going through the talking points pretty diligently. Castor, who looked like a whipped dog during the questioning by Burke, is starting to recover his sneer.
Ellen commented 2019-12-09 13:46:28 -0500 · Flag
If anyone wishes to contact Collins, you can reach him at (202) 225 9893.
Ellen commented 2019-12-09 13:45:28 -0500 · Flag
Fox cut away from the hearing to cover the IG report, which just happened to be released during Democratic questioning. Surprise! Fox is back in time for Doug Collins’ made-for-Fox-News theatrics.
I missed the Hemmer announcement because I changed the channel to CNN. MSNBC had also interrupted hearing coverage about the IG report but I’ll bet it was for a much shorter period of time.
I missed the Hemmer announcement because I changed the channel to CNN. MSNBC had also interrupted hearing coverage about the IG report but I’ll bet it was for a much shorter period of time.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 13:38:23 -0500 · Flag
Unrelated news flash. Fox News took a moment from all their Horowitz hand wringing to announce Bill Hemmer is moving to Shep Smith’s former 3 pm slot.
I didn’t expect Shep’s replacement to be fit to sit in his seat. I’m not disappointed. Hemmer is a weasel, a useful and reliable Fox tool.
I didn’t expect Shep’s replacement to be fit to sit in his seat. I’m not disappointed. Hemmer is a weasel, a useful and reliable Fox tool.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 13:31:52 -0500 · Flag
Oh boy! Want to have fun? Watch Fox News driven into a Trump butt sucking frenzy trying to set their hair on fire over Horowitz’s IG report finding no bias in the FBI investigation. Unfortunately Fox can’t seem to find any matches to light their hair despite a frantic search.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 09:59:16 -0500 · Flag
More niceties. Fox News live coverage of the hearings – surprise, surprise – is parroting GOP talking points. Their headline screams “FOLLOW LIVE: GOP rep slams ‘star witness’ Schiff for skipping hearing, says he ‘can’t back up’ report”.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 09:29:53 -0500 · Flag
I don’t follow InfoWars so I didn’t recognize the demonstrator. Apparently it’s host Owen Shroyer.
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/infowars-host-booted-from-house-judiciary-committee-after-interrupting-impeachment-hearing-with-protest/
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/infowars-host-booted-from-house-judiciary-committee-after-interrupting-impeachment-hearing-with-protest/
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-12-09 09:12:45 -0500 · Flag
Oh, that’s nice. Some MAGAt decided to demonstrate.