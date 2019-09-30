When Robert De Niro was warned that his criticisms of Donald Trump and Fox News would likely get him attacked on the network, he let forth with bleeped profanity.

On CNN’s Reliable Sources yesterday, De Niro said Trump in the White House is “worse than I ever could have imagined.”

Host Brian Stelter asked De Niro whether he thinks Trump might be “performing” or “playing an act or something.”

“In some ways I think he is,” De Niro agreed, “as I think some of these other pundits on Fox are, too. Because I can’t believe that they would actually buy into this craziness. This guy should not be president, period. (De Niro is probably right about the play acting.)

“And when you say that, folks on Fox come after you,” Stelter noted. He was referring to the Fox vendetta after De Niro said “F*** Trump” during the 2018 Tony Awards (for which he received a standing ovation).

De Niro first waved his arm dismissively. Then he interrupted Stelter to say, “F*** ‘em, f*** ‘em.”

Stelter was obviously taken aback. “Why do you choose to go that way?” he asked.

De Niro was unapologetic.

DE NIRO: We are in a moment in our lives, in this country, where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along and he’s said things, done things. We say over and over again this is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. We’re in a terrible situation. And this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.

We need more of this kind of blunt talk - with or without the profanity.

Watch De Niro troll Fox News below, from CNN’s September 29, 2019 Reliable Sources.