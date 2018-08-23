What a coincidence that open Trump critic Neil Cavuto spent an entire hour on the fact that yesterday was “the longest bull market in history” and not one minute on the previous day's conviction of Paul Manafort on eight counts of financial fraud or Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas to tax fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance violation, supposedly at Trump’s direction.

Tuesday, Paul Manafort, was convicted on eight counts of financial fraud; Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and bank fraud and to violating campaign finance laws and implicated Trump; and Rep. Duncan Hunter, an early Trump supporter, was indicted for corruption. All that less than two weeks after another early Trump supporter, Rep. Chris Collins, was charged with insider trading.

But Cavuto’s Your World show spent the entire hour on the bull market. “The longest bull market in history is on and we are off,” Cavuto began in his introduction to the show. “And for the next hour, we are all over this story. In fact, my friends, it is our only story and here’s why: 3,453 days, this is officially the longest bull market in history, defying history. And a lot of folks are telling us it is going to keep making history. It’s that big and that important for our country, for our world."

The bull market milestone certainly is newsworthy, especially for a business show, which Your World purports to be. But Your World covers a lot of politics. You’d think there would have been some time for analyzing the import of the guilty plea of Michael Cohen and the eight-times convicted Paul Manafort.

Maybe if it was a Democratic president or if Cavuto was going to come up with some pro-Trump spin, Your World would be a very different world, or at least a different newscast.

Watch the introduction to the hour-long special below, from the August 22, 2018 Your World.