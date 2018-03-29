Laura Ingraham’s half-hearted apology is not sitting well with Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg. An increasing number of her advertisers don’t seem to be buying it, either. UPDATED: Hogg is demanding Ingraham denounce her network's coverage of the student gun-control activists.

As I previously reported, Laura Ingraham apologized for “any upset or hurt” caused by her mocking the gun control activist’s college rejections. That apology came today, after Hogg began a campaign for her advertisers to boycott Ingraham’s show and more than 24 hours after her original attack.

“On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland,” Ingraham tweeted. She also invited him on her show “for a productive discussion.”

Hogg, however, is not satisfied.

From The New York Times:

“She only apologized after we went after her advertisers,” he said. “It kind of speaks for itself.”

Mr. Hogg said he has grown accustomed to being criticized, often ruthlessly. But to hear a prominent television host mock his college rejections was “extremely frustrating,” he said.

“I’m not going to stoop to her level and go after her on a personal level,” he said. “I’m going to go after her advertisers.”

His campaign seems to be working. So far, eight advertisers have reportedly pulled their dollars from her show.

Stay tuned!

(Ingraham image via screen grab)

10:31 PM Update: I just saw this tweet from Hogg calling out all of Fox's coverage: