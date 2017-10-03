It's rather ironic for violence-promoting ex-sheriff David Clarke, who oversaw a jail with several suspicious deaths, to accuse liberals of doing a “happy dance” over the massacre in Las Vegas.

Appearing on Hannity Monday night, Clarke joined the Fox News concern-trolls whining about politicizing the Las Vegas tragedy – and using that "concern" as a thinly-veiled excuse to start attacking liberals. In this case, Fox is retaliating against those who believe that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, a guy who killed nearly 60 people and injured more than 500 others, maybe should not have had easy access to his arsenal of 23 firearms, including assault rifles.

CLARKE: When you talk about the left and their automatic default is to go to gun control. Instead of pulling out a Kleenex and maybe wiping a tear from their eyes over the grieving people in this moment, they pull out their political score card and they try to score, as you said, some cheap political points. Now, look, that’s an automatic default, like I said. But then the fact that they break into a happy dance over something like this because there’s a chance to politicize this thing really shows their true nature.

You may recall that before he resigned from his post as sheriff of Milwaukee County (and before he got caught plagiarizing), Clarke was under scrutiny because four people, including a baby, died in his jail. HuffPost reported in December:

Four people, including a newborn baby, have died at the Milwaukee County Jail since April. One man, a 38-year-old with mental health issues, died of “profound dehydration.” For a facility with a population cap of 960 that previously averaged a couple of deaths per year, the string of deaths is concerning. During his visit, [court-appointed medical monitor Dr. Ronald] Shanksy said he was alarmed by the “extremely large number of vacancies” at the facility, particularly for medical positions.

In fact, federal lawsuits have been filed against Clarke over the death of the man who died of thirst and over the death of the baby.

And speaking of enjoying bodily harm… Clarke has repeatedly called for violence against Trump protesters on Fox airwaves. He also tweeted this famous incitement:

It's incredible that our institutions of gov, WH, Congress, DOJ, and big media are corrupt & all we do is bitch. Pitchforks and torches time pic.twitter.com/8G5G0daGVN — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) October 15, 2016

So if you ask me, a guy like Clarke should not be accusing anyone else of being on the side of misery and/or death.

Watch the hideousness below, from the October 2, 2017 Hannity, via NewsHound Richard: