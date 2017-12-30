Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke has reacted to a report about an FBI search warrant with tweets about the media, saying, “Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD” and promising to “bitch slap these scum bags.”

As I posted this morning, news went viral yesterday when it was discovered that in March, the FBI had sought a search warrant for Clarke’s emails. The warrant was related to a complaint by a man named Dan Black who had confronted the then-Sheriff Clarke on a plane. When Black got off the plane, he was accosted and detained by Clarke’s deputies. Black has since filed a civil rights lawsuit.

It’s not clear whether the filing of the warrant yesterday was a matter of housekeeping or related to new actions by the FBI. But we do know that Department of Justice dropped its investigation into Clarke for lack of evidence, not because of any “exoneration” as Jason Chaffetz falsely claimed last night when he gave Clarke a friendly platform to spin the news. We also know that the affidavit in support of the warrant noted that Milwaukee officials had found that Clarke had behaved improperly toward Black. Clarke is also the subject of numerous other lawsuits alleging abuse and mistreatment.

But Clarke, who has a long history of inflammatory tweets, including one saying, “Pitchforks and torches time” seems to have outdone himself today:

BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown pic.twitter.com/T2NY2psHCR — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

I am UNINTIMIDATED by lib media attempts to smear and discredit me with their FAKE NEWS reports designed to silence me. I will continue to poke them in the eye with a sharp stick and bitch slap these scum bags til they get it. I have been attacked by better people than them #MAGA pic.twitter.com/XtZW5PdU2b — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

There’s simply no excuse for Fox News to continue to host this man as a legitimate pundit. He needs professional help, not a national platform on cable news.

Watch Clarke pretend he was exonerated by the DOJ investigation below, from the December 29, 2017 The Ingraham Angle.

(H/T NewsHound Richard)