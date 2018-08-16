Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino took a break from his role as Tucker Carlson’s legal expert and moved into a new role as his expert on the CIA and dos and don’ts for ex-public servants that has Bongino violated (but pretended he didn’t).

Bongino got right to his hideous rhetoric: “You understand that John Brennan was the puppet master of the entire scheme to violate the civil liberties of Donald Trump and his team. … John Brennan has no principles. This is a disgraceful human being who nearly destroyed the reputation of the intelligence community.”

Carlson didn’t challenge a word. Instead, he piled on. “He doesn’t seem like an impressive person. How did he wind up running the most powerful intel agency in the world? Do you know?”

Of course, Bongino didn’t know. “I’m not quite sure because when I worked in the White House I remember crossing paths with Brennan and found him to be a narcissistic fool, just like he is now.”

I question how much path crossing Bongino really did with Brennan as well as its nature. What would the head of the CIA be discussing with a Secret Service agent? Secret Service agents who served with Bongino have said he “tends to exaggerate his importance on the presidential detail and exaggerate his proximity.” They also said, “We don’t sit in on meetings at the White House. We don’t sit in on high-level meetings.”

Carlson didn’t question Bongino’s questionable statement.

Bongino went on to claim that Brennan “weaponized the government in order to attack Donald Trump” and “he needs to slither away quickly.”

But OK, that’s the kind of rhetoric we’ve come to expect from the likes of Bongino. And as part of Fox's Operation Collusion Cover-up, we know that his real mission is to attack anyone who might question Trump’s very suspicious behavior toward Russia. But then Bongino pretended he was all about ethics in public service:

BONGINO: That’s really what upsets me. Having served under two Democratic presidents as a Secret Service agent – and listen, I’m a sinner like everyone else, I’m not looking for your pat on the back or anyone in your audience. The taxpayers paid me well to do it. I never once thought, even in my own books, about taking a personal shot at Barack Obama, using my experience. Never. You just don’t do that. When you sign up for public service, no less run the CIA, and then you turn around and turn to Twitter to attack a sitting president? No, no, he’s a stain on the country.

Maybe Bongino never attacked a sitting president on Twitter but he certainly attacked President Obama on Fox News. With similar “pat on the back” rhetoric, too. In 2015, for example, before it was known that a police officer had shot and killed himself, Bongino blamed Obama for the officer's death.

BONGINO: You know Heather I do and It gives me no joy in saying this but I would have proudly given my life for the president of the United States. As a Secret Service agent that was our job. It’s what we do. No one is looking for a pat on the back but the man’s been a complete disgrace when it comes to dealing with police officers and it really gives me no joy in saying that. I know people tend to engage in hyperbolic statements here but it’s just the truth.

How many people are going to have to die? How many police officers, before President Obama has that Sister Souljah moment President Clinton had and he comes out and says enough is enough? We can have a respectful conversation, a dialogue in a free society about the role of policing, liberty and values, investigations into use of force incidents.

But once people cross the line and start marching on a state fair in Minnesota screaming,“Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon.” Where’s the president of the United States here? This a disgrace.

Watch Bongino in his new role as CIA expert below, from the August 15, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.