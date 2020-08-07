A federal judge did not look kindly on Dan Bongino’s claim that he suffered $15 million worth of damage to his reputation because The Daily Beast reported that his NRATV show was canceled when he claims he quit NRATV first.

This is the part of The Daily Beast article that caused such hurt fee fees for Bongino:

Bongino initially did not respond to numerous inquiries, but after publication he tweeted that news of his show’s demise was “fake news,” and promised to elaborate on his podcast.

He subsequently confirmed that [his show] is, in fact, ending, but suggested that the decision not to renew the show was his, not the network’s—a characterization questioned by one source familiar with the organization’s decision.

A day later, NRATV released a statement saying the network “made every attempt to retain [Bongino] in 2019,” but did not elaborate on the negotiations.

Not only did Bongino lose but he’ll probably have to pay the other side’s court costs and legal fees, too.

Read more about this in my post for Crooks and Liars.

(Bongino image via screen grab.)