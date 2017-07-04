On Friday, Corey Lewandowski told Fox News viewers that Donald Trump is the “Ernest Hemingway of Twitter.’ Tonight, Dinesh D’Souza gushed that Trump is “almost a kind of poet on Twitter.” Can “Shakespeare of Twitter” be far off?

In a whinefest about how nasty CNN has been to Trump, while forgiving or forgetting Fox’s own horrible coverage of President Barack Obama, host Kimberly Guilfoyle all but asked D’Souza outright to turn aggressively hostile:

GUILFOYLE: You know, I think, Dinesh, it’s almost like a media coup against a sitting American president.

But instead of ratcheting up the hate toward the media, D’Souza ratcheted up the love for Trump.

D’SOUZA: Yes, and Trump actually knows how to deal with it very effectively. Twitter is actually his masterful medium. He’s almost a kind of poet on Twitter. When you think about Twitter, Twitter is to journalism kind of the way haiku is to poetry. It’s a very condensed form of expression, accompanied by pictures. Trump has become a master of the genre. So all the Republicans who say to Trump, “Get off Twitter, get off Twitter, “ they couldn’t be more wrong. Stay on Twitter is Trump’s mantra.

In fact, Fox News’ own recent poll found that only 13% of American voters approve of Trump’s tweeting. 71% say they are hurting his agenda.

But instead of pointing that out to the viewers, Guilfoyle changed the subject.

Watch this latest Fox Newser portray Trump as some kind of literary genius below, from the July 3, 2017 Hannity.