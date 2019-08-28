Apparently, Donald Trump had nothing better to do this morning than to throw a Twitter temper tantrum because Fox News conducted a cordial interview with the DNC director of communications. “We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!” he whined.

Don't let Trump's outburst fool you into thinking that Fox has changed. Just yesterday, we saw all three Fox & Friends cohosts act as infomercial barkers for Trump’s corrupt plan to use his Doral golf club to host the next G-7. Today, crybaby Trump saw an interview on America’s Newsroom with DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa that wasn’t sufficiently adversarial for his needs and that set his tiny Twitter fingers a-twitching.

As you can see in the video below, Hinojosa never brought up Trump’s corruption, the many accusations of sexual assault, his troubling allegiance to Russia, his lies or any of the many other reasons she could have called him unfit for office. If you ask me, she was too timid in her remarks.

However, the interview was clearly meant to explore DNC strategy and both Hinojosa and host Sandra Smith kept it informational and congenial.

Hinojosa said she thought any of the Democratic presidential candidates “will be a better president than Donald Trump” and that most of the top-polling candidates beat him in head-to-head polls “especially in those battleground states.” She also noted that Democrats have already started organizing in those battleground states and stressed the importance of “organizing on the ground.”

Perhaps it was Smith’s reply of “Great point!” that triggered Trump, although she went on to cite a New York Times editorial criticizing the Democrats' ground game.

Or maybe it was Hinojosa’s rather bland response to Smith’s question as to why candidate Joe Biden focuses so much on race. Hinojosa answered that Biden and the other Democratic candidates are responding to the “hatred going on in our country right now.” She added, “There is a president in this White House who wants to divide us and not bring us together. And a lot of our Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, have talked about this is how we are going to bring people together.”

Hinojosa made no mention of Trump’s racial attacks on American Congressmembers, how the El Paso shooter echoed his rhetoric nor how Trump seems to wake up every day finding new ways to hate on America. She continued by saying, “We want to make sure that we are representing all Americans, that we aren’t dividing our country, that we aren’t necessarily doing mass deportations, that at times of need, in time of a shooting, that we are saying, ‘You know what? We need to do something about gun violence.’ Things like that.”

But even those mild remarks were too much for Trump’s thin skin. He complained that the interview showed Fox “heavily promoting” Democrats:

Just watched @FoxNews heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, @SandraSmithFox. Terrible considering that Fox couldn’t even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING! @CNN & @MSNBC.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

That led to a renewed rage against the presence of Shepard Smith, Juan Williams and Donna Brazile on Fox:

....are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires “give Hillary the questions” @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win - That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

That was followed by the laughable claim that he’s only thinking of others.

....I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Watch the interview that triggered Trump below.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)