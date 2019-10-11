Donald Trump took the news that a majority of registered voters think he should be removed from office with just the kind of childish attack on the Fox News poll we expected.

The poll found that 51% of registered voters think Trump should be impeached and removed.

As I noted in my post about the poll, Fox News polling is highly regarded (some of its questions and reporting on the results are a different matter). In this case, FoxNews.com's article accompanying the poll included more devastating results for Trump such as, “Among voters in swing counties (where Hillary Clinton and Trump were within 10 points in 2016), support for impeachment increased to 52 percent, up from 42 percent in July” and only 39 percent think he puts the country over his own interests.

It doesn’t look like Trump will put any of this to constructive use either for himself or the country.

...Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

