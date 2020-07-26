Crybaby-in-Chief Donald Trump, who clearly had nothing better to do today, judging from his Twitter feed, than boast about his campaign and whine about everyone not massaging his fragile ego, blasted Fox News at the same time that he revealed he’s still very much in the network’s thrall.

Here’s Trump whining about Fox:

So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)! https://t.co/fOi3AROxuz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

The Lamestream Media, including @FoxNews, which has really checked out, is refusing to show what is REALLY going on in Portland, Seattle, and other places. They want the American public to believe that these are just some wonderful protesters, not radical left ANARCHISTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

But on the same day, Trump proved he loves Fox as much as ever, he just can’t stand it that they don’t dote on him 24/7:





OK, this was yesterday, but you probably get the point:

(H/T Eric J.)