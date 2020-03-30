Americans are getting sick, dying and suffering economically during the coronavirus pandemic but that’s no reason for Fox News and Donald Trump to ease up on demonizing them if they’re Democrats.

During the Fox & Friends love fest with Trump this morning, cohost and lickspittle Brian Kilmeade prodded Trump to attack Nancy Pelosi. “When you see Speaker Pelosi come out and say President Trump’s denial at the beginning of this was deadly - as the president fiddles, people are dying. What's your reaction to that?"

Yeah, just asking.

Predictably, Trump went on a classless rant against her – that is, when he came up for air from boasting about himself. All without the slightest bit of objection or challenge from any of the three cohosts.

TRUMP: Look, she's a sick puppy in my opinion. She really is. She got a lot of problems. And that's a horrible thing to say, especially when I was the one -- and I've gotten from fair people a lot of accolades, and I don't want the accolades, but it's just serves as a fact. When I stopped some very, very infected, very, very sick people, thousands coming in from China, long earlier than anybody thought, including the experts. Nobody thought we should do it except me.

And I stopped everybody. We stopped it cold. It had never been done before the history of our country. And Dr. Fauci said the other day if those people came in, if they -- if I didn't do that, you would've had deaths like you had never seen before. And she doesn't mention that and that was early. Don't forget she was playing the impeachment game, her game where she ended up looking like a fool. She was doing nothing but -- all she did for the first long time was impeach, impeaches went on for years. I mean if you think about it, that's all she did.

She didn't do anything. She couldn't get bills passed. She's controlled by the radical left, by AOC plus three. And for her to make a statement like that, I saw that, I thought it was a disgrace, I think it's a disgrace to her country, her family. I think it shouldn't be. And I guess now when she says oh, I pray for the president, I pray for the president so much.

Well, I don't think that's true. What a statement to make. What a horrible statement to make.

And how did these "patriots" react to this kind of petty, mean-spirited and unhelpful behavior in the middle of a crisis? Not by noting that a recent ABC News poll found that 58% of Americans agree with Pelosi that Trump was too slow to address the coronavirus pandemic. Nor that as of late November, she had passed nearly 400 bills in the House, only to have them stall in the Senate and get ignored by Trump.

Instead, Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt egged on Trump for more:

EARHARDT: Lindsey Graham was asked about it and he said -- he said she's one to talk. This is not fair for her to say that. She was fiddling by delaying the stimulus package.

Later, Trump said about Pelosi, ”there’s something wrong with the woman” and her district of San Francisco has “become like a slum ... It’s such a mess.” Also, without objection from the cohosts.

You can see how this crowd hates America below, from the March 30, 2020 Fox & Friends.