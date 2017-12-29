In a discussion about New Year’s Eve security measures, Fox News’ The Story put together a panel of two former police officials, each of whom is a felon: Mark Fuhrman and Bernard Kerik

Fuhrman pleaded guilty to felony perjury after testifying during the O.J. Simpson trial that he had not used a racial slur in the previous 10 years. Kerik was sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felony charges, including corruption and tax fraud.

I know it’s Friday evening during a holiday week but come on!

Of course, substitute host Regan left out those little details about the felonies when she introduced Fuhrman and Kerik.

Watch substitute host Trish Regan cover up the criminal pasts of her guests below, from the December 29, 2017 The Story with Martha MacCallum.

(H/T NewsHound Richard)