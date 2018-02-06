In Fox & Friends’ world of alternative facts, Corey Lewandowski and his facilitator friends believe that the Nunes memo reveals “deep state” corruption against the American people and their president who has been "vindicated!"

Sunday’s Fox & Friends featured an interview with former Trump campaign head and author of “Let Trump be Trump” Corey Lewandowski who, interrupted by only several meaningless questions, ranted about how the Nunes memo revealed a lawless and unaccountable FISA process.

Cohost Ed Henry started what was essentially a monologue when he asked if Trump was right when he said that he was “vindicated” by the release of the Nunes memo.

Lewandowski took the propaganda ball and ran with it: “The president is absolutely right.” In advancing one of Hannity’s favorite conspiracies, Lewandowski claimed, “The deep state were very concerned that they were putting out information they knew they were wrong about.” He parroted the discredited Trump team talking point about how the FISA application was based on the Steele “dossier" and described it as “one of the grossest abuses of power that we’ve seen from a government agency” - one that demands “accountability.”

Lewandowski continued with yet another assertion of how Trump is right and said there was “no collusion.” He claimed that the “people who applied for this application need to be held accountable.” (So watch it FBI, Corey Lewandowski is putting you on notice!)

Instead of rebutting Lewandowski's points, Henry asked why, if the dossier was a set-up, General Michael Flynn and those connected to the Trump tower meeting with the Russians lied to the FBI.

Lewandowski responded that Flynn should be held accountable. But then he complained that Hillary Clinton, Cheryl Mills, and Huma Abedin were interviewed by the FBI and not held accountable for “what they’ve said.” He continued to blither about how the dossier was being used “to spy on Americans citizens on US soil” and called it “one of the grossest abuses of the Fourth Amendments” ever.

Rather than addressing Lewandowski’s ridiculous charges, cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy (wife of GOP House Rep. Sean Duffy) asked if, in the interests of transparency, Lewandowski will ask Trump to release more documents and transcripts from interviews in order to show if there was bias in the treatment of Clinton, et al.

Lewandowski pivoted to an attack on former FBI Director James Comey who, Lewandowski claimed, wasn’t held accountable for releasing his notes on his private conversation with Trump. Sounding like Trump, Lewandowski admonished “Lying Jim” that he needs to produce all the information that he has. Lewandowski ranted about how Comey “has lost all credibility” for “lying under oath” and “needs to be held accountable."

When asked if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should resign, Lewandowski continued to rant about the “false dossier” and, according to Lewandowski, “false information presented to the FISA court.”

Henry noted that Rosenstein was appointed by Trump and asked the obviously leading question about “how frustrating” it is for Lewandowski to see a Trump nominee “help sign off on the FISA warrant.”

Lewandowski said that was very disconcerting, not just because he’s a Trump appointee, but because Rosenstein “signed off on an application to spy on a U.S. citizen [somebody shouted “yeah”] on domestic soil, on a false dossier, on a false premise.”

Henry nodded his head in agreement as Lewandowski continued to denigrate the FISA application process, claiming it had been based “on false research” and how that raises serious concerns about civil liberties.

Campos-Duffy provided the propaganda validation: “Corey, you’re right. We need to restore trust in our institutions.”

So move over ACLU, Fox & Friends is the new champion of civil liberties!

Watch it below, from the February 4, 2018 Fox & Friends.