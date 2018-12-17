Former FBI Director James Comey all but explicitly accused Fox News of spreading lies about the FBI when answering a question from Fox reporter Catherine Herridge.

After testifying before Congress today, Comey spoke to reporters. First, he called on Republicans to “stand up and in the face of fear of Fox News, fear of their base, fear of mean tweets, stand up for the values of this country and not slink away into retirement but stand up and speak the truth” against Trump’s assault on truth and the rule of law.

Then Comey took questions from reporters, including GOP scribe with the title of Fox News “chief intelligence correspondent" Herridge. First, she asked a question about the FBI following the guidelines of the “Domestic Investigations Operations Guide.” As regular guest Philippe Reines noted, this is almost surely integral to a Fox News/right-wing talking point to come.

But Herridge got a chance for a second question. This time, she asked if Comey shares any responsibility for the “big hit” to the FBI’s reputation over the past year.

Shorter Comey? "No, I don't share in any of the responsibility for damage to the FBI but you do."

COMEY: No, the FBI’s reputation has taken a big hit because the president of the United States, with his acolytes, has lied about it constantly. And in the face of those lies, a whole lot of good people who watch your network believe that nonsense. That’s a tragedy. That will be undone eventually but that damage has nothing to do with me.

Watch Comey’s remarks below, from the December 17, 2018 Shepard Smith Reporting.