Last night, Tucker Carlson accused CNN of deliberately undermining Donna Brazile’s credibility in the wake of her new book accusing the DNC of being in the tank for Hillary Clinton.

CARLSON: According to highly informed sources we spoke to - highly informed - top management at CNN directed its employees to undermine Brazile’s credibility. Anchors and producers there were vocally offended, many of them, by Brazile’s attacks on their friends, the Clintons. If you’ve been watching that channel, you may have noticed CNN’s anchors suggesting that Donna Brazile cannot be trusted, precisely because she took part in efforts to rig the primaries for Clinton.

Carlson played clips of CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Brooke Baldwin questioning Brazile's credibility, as if normal journalistic skepticism was proof of working on behalf of Clinton.

But Carlson, chuckling over his “proof” announced gleefully, “It’s unbelievable! In retrospect, it’s just so obviously talking points!”

He then debated Democrat Richard Goodstein on the substance of Brazile’s allegations.

Today, CNN denied Carlson’s claim to The Hollywood Reporter.

CNN, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, said: "Any suggestion that CNN has ordered its employees to undermine Donna Brazile is false."

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also pushed back in response to a tweet by Bill O’Reilly promoting Carlson’s charge:

Literally no one at CNN has said anything to me about how to cover Brazile. We’ve covered her allegations a bunch & never trashed her once. https://t.co/0zbWa1ai3N — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

Fox News reporting that CNN management ordering air talent to trash Donna Brazile. If true, major media story. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 7, 2017

Brazile is scheduled to appear with Carlson on his show tomorrow night.

