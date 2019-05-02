While the Trump lickspittles at Fox News are celebrating what they think is the end of the Russia bother for Dear Leader, anchor Chris Wallace warned that “the fact is,” special counsel Robert Mueller’s letter to Attorney General William Barr is an ominous storm cloud.

Appearing on Shepard Smith Reporting yesterday (yet apparently snubbed by the prime time shows) Wallace took aim at his opinion-side colleagues for not trafficking in truth:

WALLACE: I know there’s some people who don't think that this March 27 letter is a big deal and some opinion people — some opinion people who appear on this network who may be pushing a political agenda — but, you know, we have to deal in facts.

And the fact is that this letter from the special counsel, and it was one of at least three contacts with the attorney general between March 25 and March 27, was a clear indication that [Mueller] was upset, very upset with the letter that had been sent out by the attorney general [(mis)characterizing the Mueller report] and wanted it changed or wanted it at least added to and the attorney general refused to do so.

…

There are a lot of people having read now the full report or as much as it has been not redacted agree that he didn’t reveal what was fully in the report. Again, those aren’t opinions, that’s not a political agenda, those are the facts.

On her podcast, prime time Trumper Laura Ingraham dismissed Wallace’s comments as “ridiculous.”

But we’ll see who gets the last laugh here.

