Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace didn’t mention his Fox colleagues by name but there was no doubt whom he was criticizing when he complained about opinion hosts “bashing the media” and undermining his own work.

From an October 19 AP report:

"It bothers me," Wallace said in an interview. "If they want to say they like Trump, or that they're upset with the Democrats, that's fine. That's opinion. That's what they do for a living. "I don't like them bashing the media, because oftentimes what they're bashing is stuff that we on the news side are doing. I don't think they recognize that they have a role at Fox News and we have a role at Fox News. I don't know what's in their head. I just think it's bad form."

The problem, as Media Matters’ Matt Gertz noted, is that bashing the media is integral to Fox’s business model. Furthermore, Wallace is not quite the independent newsman he makes himself out to be.

It’s true that Wallace has shown some independence from the Trump cheerleading and GOP orthodoxy that’s the usual fare on Fox. But Wallace is not always an honest broker in his interviews, either.

For a good look at Wallace at his worst, check out his November 24, 2006 interview with Bill Clinton on Fox News Sunday below, via our friend, Eyes on Fox.

(Wallace image via screen grab)