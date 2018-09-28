During his coverage of the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing yesterday, Fox News’ Chris Wallace revealed that family discussions about the Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh brought the #MeToo movement very close to home.

WALLACE: Over the course of this week, like I think a lot of American families, my family, a lot of it on email, has been discussing this and disagreeing and arguing about it. And two of my daughters have told me stories that I had never heard before about things that happened to them in high school and hadn’t told their parents.

I don’t know if they told their friends. Certainly had never reported it to police. They weren’t as serious as the allegations against Kavanaugh. But the point is that there are teenage girls who don’t tell stories to a lot of people, and then it comes up, and I don’t think we can disregard that. I don’t think we can disregard Christine Blasey Ford and the seriousness of this. I think that would be a big mistake.

Watch it below, from Fox News’ September 27, 2018 coverage of the Senate Judiciary hearing.

(Wallace image via screen grab)