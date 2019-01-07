If Sarah Huckabee Sanders thought her visit to Fox News Sunday was going to be filled with Fox & Friends-type softballs, she must have gotten quite a rude awakening when host Chris Wallace called out her immigration lies and distortions and challenged the Trump administration for not opening the parts of the federal government that have nothing to with a border wall.

Sanders’ problems began when Wallace asked, “Why not sign that [House Democratic] bill, fund those agencies that have nothing to do with the border wall, and not hold those hundreds of thousands of federal workers, and the services they provide, hostage?”

Sanders, of course, had no good answer. She claimed that it’s because Donald Trump “knows it’s better if they can focus on getting all of these packages done at one time.”

But Wallace wasn’t buying it. “Isn’t the real reason, because you want the leverage from all the agencies?” he asked. Although she insisted otherwise, Wallace kept pushing. “If this shutdown drags on, not months or years, but even in to February, it’s going to start to hurt real people.” Wallace cited the loss of federal tax refunds, food stamps, rental assistance payments and TSA workers “already off the job because they can’t afford to get to work.”

“President Trump thinks the border wall is worth all of that?” Wallace pressed.

Sanders insisted Trump doesn’t want any of that but that he just wants to protect us from all those Mexican criminals, such as the one who killed a police officer in California recently. “Every life—that’s what sets America apart from every other country,” Sanders said grandly. “We value life. That it’s what makes us unique.” (That is unless you’re an American relying on Obamacare for the medical care you need to stay alive.

But after playing a clip of Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen suggesting that terrorists are trying to enter the U.S. via the southern border, Wallace really went to town on Sanders:

WALLACE: The State Department says that there is, quote, their words: no credible evidence of any terrorists coming across the border from Mexico.

SANDERS: We know that roughly, nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally, and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is at our southern border.

WALLACE: Wait, wait, wait—I know the statistic; I didn’t know if you were going to use it. But I studied up on this.

Do you know where those 4,000 people come—where they’re captured? Airports.

SANDERS: Not always.

WALLACE: At airports. … The State Department says there hasn’t been any terrorists that they’ve found coming across the southern border with Mexico.

SANDERS: It’s by air, it’s by land and it’s by sea. It’s all of the above. But one thing that you’re forgetting is that the most vulnerable point of entry that we have into this country is our southern border, and we have to protect it.

[…]

WALLACE: But they’re not coming across the southern border, Sarah. They’re coming and they’re being stopped at airports.

Wallace also challenged Sanders on whether Trump is serious about declaring a national emergency, taking money authorized for the military and using it to build a wall. She didn’t do well under that questioning, either.

Watch Sanders get exactly what she deserved below, from the January 6, 2019 Fox News Sunday.