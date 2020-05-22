Chris Wallace told Trumper anchor Ed Henry that he’s done a “deep dive” into the subject of mail-in voting and, contrary to Donald Trump’s accusation, there is “no history” of it “at all.”

The discussion began with a clip of Trump saying that voting by mail “is fraught with fraud and abuse.”

Wallace immediately and thoroughly debunked that claim, though without noting that Dear Leader is spreading dangerous disinformation.

WALLACE: I’ve done some deep dive in it. There really is no record of massive fraud, or even serious fraud from mail-in voting. It’s being carried out in Republican states, it’s being carried out in Democratic states. There’s no indication that mail-in voting, as opposed to in-person voting, tends to favor one party over another.

If anything, it tends to favor Republicans because the people – now we’re talking outside a pandemic – who historically have tended to vote most often by mail are elderly people, people over 65 and they tend to vote more Republican than Democratic.

In fact, the only mail-in voter fraud Wallace cited was committed by Republicans.

WALLACE: So, you know, have there been some cases? Yes, and there’s an issue sometimes with what’s called vote harvesting where, instead of mailing in your ballot that you’ll get people who will go into a community and vacuum up, collect all the ballots, say they’re going to take them in and then the danger of course is that they will discard the ballots from neighborhoods that they think are gonna vote for the other party. We’ve seen that in North Carolina. There was a big case involving a Republican who did that and it helped a Republican win the election. It was so serious, they had to have a new election. It’s happened sometimes in California.

But when people get their ballots, and mail them in themselves, no history of fraud at all.

Just two days ago, anchor Ed Henry said nothing to challenge Kellyanne Conway when she sneered that Joe Biden's promise to choose a woman as his running mate sounded like “a co-ed at the end of a frat party: ‘I need a woman’.” From her very glassy house at the Trump administration. Nor did he challenge Kayleigh McEnany’s obviously false claim that Trump is too busy working to watch TV during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet suddenly, Henry, who has been caught golfing in a Trump campaign hat (but says it was a misunderstanding) had a question.

HENRY: What do you say to Dan Patrick [Texas’ Lt. Gov. who openly says we should all be willing to die of COVID-19 for the sake of the economy] who was just on the program and he said, ‘Look, we’ve all had experience where you get a package from Amazon or something, it gets swiped off the front porch. If I’m in the election office in Texas or Washington, D.C., and I mail Chris Wallace a mail-in voting ballot, how do we know that you actually received that and someone else didn’t swipe it and then send it in?

Right, just asking.

Fortunately, Wallace laughed at the ridiculousness of the hypothetical.

WALLACE: I don’t know, that strikes me as a kind of a reach here and, again, the history is that mail-in ballots are honest and there is very, very little indication of fraud. I mean, since 2000, there have been billions of ballots cast in America and I think the total number of mail fraud cases is less than a thousand. So, we’re really talking about a very, very small percentage. And again, we don’t know what the situation with the virus is gonna be in October and November, but don’t we want to make it as easy for people to vote as possible, especially since there’s no indication of fraud?

A FactCheck.org post corroborates Wallace. But instead of noting that, Henry changed the subject to criticizing Biden for saying he’d raise taxes on those earning over a million dollars a year and both Henry and Wallace concern-trolled that it could destroy small businesses.

You can watch the entire segment below, from the May 22, 2020 America’s Newsroom.