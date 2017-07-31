For some reason, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace seems to think the GOP failure to pass Trumpcare's "skinny repeal" means Democrats need to start making concessions on health care.

Last I heard, Republicans tried (and failed) to steamroll their Obamacare repeal without even talking to most of their own party, much less the Democrats.

In fact the three Republican senators who sank their party’s latest repeal effort each specifically rejected the GOP-only crafting of the legislation.

But instead of leading a bipartisan effort, Donald Trump doubled down on Twitter yesterday and threatened to end subsidies [CSRs] for lower-income Obamacare customers.

Yet during an interview with Nancy Pelosi today, Wallace repeatedly suggested that the Republican disarray is due to Democratic failure to compromise. Even though Wallace acknowledged that she has already publicly offered to work with Republicans on bipartisan healthcare legislation.

Wallace was pretty darned condescending to Pelosi, too.

From the Fox News transcript, with my emphases added:

WALLACE: Let me just say, President Trump tweeted this yesterday: If a new healthcare bill is not approved quickly, bailouts for insurance companies, he’s talking about the CSRs, and bailouts for members of Congress will end very soon. Here’s my question, Leader Pelosi—to keep those CSR payments, what are you as Democrats willing to give to get a real compromise? […] [C]ompromise means both sides give, not one side gives and the other side takes. Republicans want to cut back on ObamaCare’s mandates, on ObamaCare’s taxes, on some of ObamaCare’s regulations. What are you willing to give? What are you willing to agree to as part of that that would allow a true bipartisan compromise?

Notice how Wallace suggested that Republican cuts to Obamacare were something they were giving to Democrats without getting anything in return?

I wish Pelosi had immediately called out this tactic. Fox News plays hardball with Democrats and they need to learn to play that game and win, not just get through an interview unscathed, which is what I'd say happened here.

Wallace began badgering Pelosi about what he thought Democrats should offer up as a compromise without saying what he thought Republicans should give up:

WALLACE: How about, for instance, you talk about free market, instead of mandating that people have it, what the Republicans were saying, forgive me, was of you don’t have it, and now you want to buy insurance, you got to wait for a while, or you got to pay a premium to get it. In other words, instead of saying, I’m the government, you have to buy insurance, why not say, there’s going to be a penalty if you don’t buy it?

Pelosi did an excellent job parrying Wallace’s attacks, in my view. But she never reframed the discussion to get off defense. Even worse, she thanked Wallace at the end for “for being a guardian of our democracy.”

Now, I am not one of those calling for Pelosi to step down. I think she is terrific at doing her job in the House of Representatives. I just wish she, as well as almost every other Democrat who goes on Fox, would be shrewder about its tactics.

And while it’s true that Wallace has some real journalistic scruples, this very discussion shows they don’t always trump Fox propaganda. We know that his “compromise” attack was planned in advance and shared with his producers because a lower-third banner “asked,” “WHAT ARE DEMOCRATS WILLING TO COMPROMISE ON?” before Wallace had even begun that line of questioning.

Watch it below, from the July 30, 2017 Fox News Sunday.