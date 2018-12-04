You can always count on Greg Gutfeld to keep it one step away from potty humor during his Fox News “punditry.”

In discussing the arrival of some of the migrants at our southern border, Gutfeld offered up this nugget that could have come directly from a kindergarten playground:

GUTFELD: Remember when Joe Scarborough – uh, aka Mr. Bozoface – said that he was comparing the caravan, the migrants coming to Martians in his backyard. So, apparently, he has Martians. The Martians have landed.

One of the women off-screen actually tittered at the “Bozoface” smear, though it’s a safe bet they’d be scolding any Democrat who said such a thing about a Republican.

Don’t forget chickenhawk Gutfeld attacked decorated war veteran John Kerry with a similar round of kindergarten taunts just a few weeks ago after Kerry had the audacity to criticize Donald Trump’s refusal to visit a veterans cemetery because of rain.

U didn't stop ISIS. you sent James Taylor. Plug your knothole, Captain Driftwood. https://t.co/iTe5cyfuE9 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 11, 2018

That comment made Gutfeld the well-deserved winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. If you haven't yet voted in this week's (Gutfeld-free) poll, you can do so here.

But first, watch what Fox News considers legitimate analysis below, from the December 4, 2018 The Five.