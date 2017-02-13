John Bolton, the Iraq-war hawk Trumpster who has been salivating for a war with Iran, has a new war he’s pushing for: one that would bring about a “merger of two Koreas, the end of North Korea, basically.”

In a visit to America’s News HQ, Bolton and host Eric Shawn chatted casually about a potential nuclear war like it would be – oh, I don’t know, a cakewalk.

John Amato, at Crooks and Liars, explains (emphasis added):

Shawn wondered what actual steps the Trump administration should use and asked, “Could we take out one of their launch pads?” to stop their possible nuclear warheads similar to the Cuban Missile Crisis. That ignores, of course, that we came perilously close to a full blown nuclear war, but I guess that’s a risk Shawn is willing to take. Bolton explained we didn’t have the intelligence to actually launch that type of action, but said, “I think we’ve got to look much more closely at the possibility of some kind of military action which for years had been ruled against by very strong popular opinion by South Korea...” Bolton was also unhappy with China’s twenty five years of ineptitude regarding North Korea nuclear program and wants Trump to put more pressure on them to do something. Bolton said, “What I think the long term solution has to be is the merger of two Koreas, the end of North Korea, basically.”

There may not be any war that Bolton doesn’t love – except the one he could have fought in. As the Los Angeles Times noted, Bolton supported the Vietnam war but when he had a chance to fight it, he dodged the opportunity and joined the National Guard.

“I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy,” Bolton wrote of his decision in his Yale 25th reunion book. “I considered the war in Vietnam already lost.”

Yet Bolton has been happy for others to die in the Iraq war. He not only supported the invasion of Iraq, he apparently still thinks it was the right thing to do. And even as we were still fighting the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Bolton was hoping to start a new war in Iran. As recently as 2015, Bolton was pushing a happy regime change war there.

Bolton is not just your garden-variety Fox News warmonger but a guy who, Fox News reported two months ago, had been under consideration to be Donald Trump’s secretary of state and was then being considered as a deputy secretary of state. Given that we know Trump gets policy ideas from “the shows,” who knows what kind of message Bolton and Shawn were trying to send? Or worse, how it might have been received?

Watch the Republican death panel below, from the February 12, 2017 America’s News HQ, via Crooks and Liars.