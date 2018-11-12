Fox’s Greg Gutfeld, who never spent a moment serving his country, had the gall to smear decorated veteran John Kerry for criticizing Donald Trump’s shocking failure to take part in a ceremony commemorating fallen American troops in France –on Veterans Day weekend, no less.

As I last posted, Donald Trump came up with the fishiest of excuses for not taking part in a ceremony at Aisne-Marne American cemetery in France, remembering the more than a thousand Americans killed during a ferocious battle of World War I.

John Kerry, who served two tours of duty in Vietnam, received the Silver Star, a Bronze Star with Combat V, and three Purple Hearts, went on to serve 28 years in the United States Senate, became the Democratic Party nominee for president in 2004, and served nearly four years as Secretary of State.

Kerry, I should note, has also been sounding like a 2020 presidential candidate. Nevertheless, he had every right and every bit of standing to stick it to Trump for his inexcusable disregard for our fallen soldiers.

President @realDonaldTrump a no-show because of raindrops? Those veterans the president didn’t bother to honor fought in the rain, in the mud, in the snow - & many died in trenches for the cause of freedom. Rain didn’t stop them & it shouldn’t have stopped an American president. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 11, 2018

For some reason, Gutfeld once again put the “ass” in asinine and took it upon himself to attack Kerry:

U didn't stop ISIS. you sent James Taylor. Plug your knothole, Captain Driftwood. https://t.co/iTe5cyfuE9 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 11, 2018

Let’s take a closer look at what Gutfeld has done for this country – other than spew his divisive poison as a Fox News host. According to Fox’s profile, Gutfeld has spent zero, nada, zilch time putting his fanny in service to America:

Prior to joining FNC, Gutfeld was a staff writer at Prevention and editor-in-chief of Men’s Health magazine. He later became editor-in-chief of Stuff, where he increased circulation from 750,000 to 1.2 million and created controversy month after month. He helmed Maxim magazine in the U.K. and was a contributor to the Huffington Post, where he became legendary for his “inspired, lunatic ridicule of his leftwing fellow Huffers.” He’s been published in countless magazines, has appeared in too many profiles to mention and was only fingerprinted once.

In addition, Fox notes he graduated from college with a B.A. in English.

Kerry tweeted back at Gutfeld with a nice smackdown:

However, I think “fool” is way too complimentary a term for a guy like Gutfeld.

