Actress Charlize Theron is starring as Megyn Kelly in an upcoming movie about former Fox head Roger Ailes, ousted in 2016 over multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Theron is also co-producing the film.

The Hollywood Reporter has the details:

Theron will portray Megyn Kelly, a former lawyer who was a Fox News anchor for over a decade, rising up through the ranks from legal contributor to host of the popular series The Kelly File. Fox News reportedly tried to pressure her to come out in support of Ailes, but she refused.

The project is described as an ensemble pic, with Ailes and others who were involved at Fox News during his reign said to be major players in the piece. Characters included are likely to be [Gretchen] Carlson, former anchor Greta Van Susteren, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and fired host Bill O'Reilly.

Personally, I think Carlson is a more compelling figure than Kelly. It was Carlson who had the gutsiness to record Ailes then file her bombshell lawsuit. It was that lawsuit that set off the cascade of accusations by other women. Kelly pretty much kept quiet until she saw it was safe to come forward with her own allegations. Kelly later included anecdotes about Ailes’ harassment in her 2016 memoir.

According to Deadline, no other casting has been set nor has a start date.

Whenever it comes out, the film will surely be a must-see for NewsHounds!

