SCOOP: Former CNN Commentator Scottie Nell Hughes has accused Fox Business host Charles Payne of sexual harassment. Story TK on HuffPost. pic.twitter.com/lO9odZZHlV — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 6, 2017

Charles Payne, a Fox Business Network host, has been suspended while sexual harassment allegations against him are being investigated by the company’s law firm. UPDATED with new information.

The Los Angeles Times broke the story today. Payne has denied sexually harassing Hughes but he did admit to a lengthy extramarital affair with her:

Charles Payne, who hosts “Making Money” on the network and appears on various other programs, has acknowledged what he described as a three-year “romantic relationship” with a married female political analyst who frequently appeared on Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel from 2013 to 2016. Payne admitted to the extramarital affair in a statement to the National Enquirer published Wednesday that included an apology to his wife, children and friends. […] The woman was never an employee of Fox News, but appeared as a guest across numerous Fox News and Fox Business Network programs with the hope of becoming a paid contributor. She has told her lawyer, who is preparing a legal complaint against Fox News and Payne, that she stayed in the relationship because she believed he would help her chances of landing a position at the network, according to the sources. Instead, the woman is alleging, after she ended the affair her appearances were drastically reduced, the sources say.

The Los Angeles Times withheld the name of the woman but journalist Yashar Ali identified her.

In April, we reported that Payne was being sued for collecting a $50,000 book advance and never turning in a manuscript. Prior to that, in 1999, Payne ponied up a civil penalty of $25,000, without admitting or denying wrongdoing, after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of recommending stocks without disclosing that he had received payment from those companies to promote their stocks.

UPDATE: Someone in Ali's Twitter feed noted that Hughes is married and identifies herself as an evangelical Christian:

She *is* married. And a self-described evangelical Christian. pic.twitter.com/KKLTrDSoN5 — ))) Майкл Флинн ((( (@Torgo3K) July 6, 2017

UPDATE: Huffington Post has more details. They suggest to me that former Fox News co-president Bill Shine barred Hughes from the network because her affair with Payne became too obvious:

Payne and Hughes’ affair was widely known within the confines of the Fox Business world but a well-kept secret otherwise. Payne and Hughes, according to multiple sources who worked at the network at the time, made little effort to hide their affair. On a company trip in May 2015 to Las Vegas, where Payne was hosting his Fox Business show, “Making Money With Charles Payne,” at the annual Money Show conference, they appeared to be sharing a room and had disappeared at one point for hours, leaving their colleagues behind. Payne’s wife did not join him on that trip.

Hughes also attended a birthday party for Payne at his home in late 2015. Their interaction at that party, according to four sources that worked at the network at the time, led Payne’s wife to feel uncomfortable enough to contact her husband’s boss and ally, Shine.

Shine then pulled Hughes off the air, according to multiple sources. Hughes has not appeared on Fox News or Fox Business since then, which has confounded some media insiders because her passionate support of Trump would make her a natural fit for the pro-Trump cable network.

In short, this sounds to me more like caddish, hypocritical and detestable behavior more than sexual harassment. But I'm not a lawyer.