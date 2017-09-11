Charles Payne's suspension from Fox Business over sexual harassment allegations related to an extramarital affair has ended and he returned to his "Making Money with Charles Payne" show on Friday.

Payne had been suspended in July after his long-time mistress, Scottie Nell Hughes, a Trump supporter and former frequent Fox guest, accused him of sexual harassment. Both Hughes were married during their three-year affair.

Although the details were sordid, I never thought it seemed that Payne had harassed Hughes. I wrote at the time, "[T]his sounds to me more like caddish, hypocritical and detestable behavior more than sexual harassment. But I'm not a lawyer."



Apparently, the lawyers investigating the matter agreed with me, at least about the sexual harassment part.

Payne opened his show with a brief statement on Friday:

PAYNE: As many of you know, I’ve been on leave for the past couple of months. The situation has been reviewed and concluded. I look forward to resuming my role of helping you, our viewers, empower yourselves through investing while weaving through all the elements and news developments that impact our financial lives.

Watch Payne's statement below, from FBN's September 8, 2017 Making Money with Charles Payne.