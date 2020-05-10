After she put down her “white gal wasted” wine, Cecily Strong, as Jeanine Pirro on Saturday Night Live, picked up a “cleansing” “pina chloroxa.”

With mussed hair (reminiscent of this segment), “Pirro” told Weekend Update host Colin Just, “I had to do my own makeup while looking into a spoon.”

Strong said she’s fine, though it’s been tough. “For what seems like forever, I’ve been sitting at home drinking and complaining to whoever would listen. Then this whole coronavirus thing happened.”

“There are so many theories” about the virus, Strong said. “Some say the sun kills it. Some say it can be cured with the miracle drug hychloroquine [sic]. Right now there’s a group of patriots in Michigan who believe you can kill the virus by shooting it with an AR-15. It’s smart and I support it ONE HUNDBABA!”

Asked if she had been drinking, Strong said she was “just having a little of this boxed wine.” She held up an enormous carton marked, “WHITE GAL WASTED.”

Asked to comment on reopening the country, Strong said, “This magnificent president is the one to lead the charge. … I just want to hide inside a 12-piece bucket of chicken and let him eat me alive.”

“This economy is a bullet train and it doesn’t stop for the weak … TOOT,TOOT!” Strong said, after a change of clothes.

Next, “Pirro” said she was drinking “a pina chloroxa” made of “pineapple juice, coconut milk and a half cup of bleach - and not the bottom-shelf kind that they use on truck stop toilets, the good stuff!” She called it “cleansing.”

She even managed to spill her drink again on Jost, despite social distancing.

Watch it below, for some late-night Mother’s Day laughs, from Saturday Night Live's May 9, 2020 season finale.