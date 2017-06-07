Fox host Neil Cavuto gave Donald Trump what was meant as tough love yesterday over his unhinged tweeting. Cavuto suggested Trump should look at the talking-to as “sort of like an intervention because firing off these angry missives and tweets risks your political destruction.”

Cavuto’s overall concern seemed to be more that Trump is harming his ability to enact his agenda more than whether he is harming the country with his Twitter temper tantrums. Nevertheless, Cavuto used the kind of language you don’t normally hear from him even about Democrats.

CAVUTO: So the president's having dinner with key Republicans on getting his whole health care thing back on track. Here's hoping they ruin his appetite, in fact everyone's appetite. Here's hoping they get brutally blunt with the president. Here's hoping they give him some food for thought and let him know if he keeps doing what he's doing, they’ll all be politically puking next year. He'll get angry, some of them will get angry, probably furious, maybe start tweeting about the first one who dares question his wisdom." […] Mr. President, it’s not the ‘fake news media’ that's your problem, it’s you. It's not just your tweeting, it’s your scapegoating. It's your refusal to see that sometimes you're the one who's feeding your own beast, and acting beastly with your own guys. […] Mr. President, they didn't tweet disparaging comments about a London mayor in the middle of a murder spree, you did. They didn't create that needless distraction, you did. They didn't get you off your very valid and very promising agenda, you did. They didn't turn on a travel ban that you signed, you did. You're right to say a lot of people are out to get you, Mr. President, and they are, but as the [Wall Street] Journal pointed out, the buck stops with you, Mr. President. […] They want you signing legislation, not settling endless scores. They're not saying never let ‘em see you tweet, they are saying never let them see you sweat.

Watch Cavuto tell Trump to get a grip below, from the June 6, 2017 Your World.