Fox Business host Neil Cavuto stopped just short of calling Donald Trump a dangerous liar after he pretended he was only sarcastic when he recommended injecting disinfectant as a cure for COVID-19.

As soon as Trump ended his presser yesterday, Cavuto let him have it.

CAVUTO: That is a little unsettling, folks. “I gotta clarify this. The president was not joking in his remarks yesterday when he talked about injecting people with disinfectant. Nor were we imagining the incredulous looks from his medical team when he made the suggestion. There was nothing in his comments yesterday that hinted of the dismissal he was giving today.

After Cavuto read the now-infamous remarks, he continued.

CAVUTO: That is what he said. … I don’t know why he just didn’t say, look, I screwed up, I got it wrong, that wasn’t my intention.

This is an important medical distinction. So much so that the makers of Lysol came out and said, no, no, no, no, no, do not inject our product into your body.

…

The president has often said with hydroxychloroquine… “What have you got to lose? Well, in a VA study of a few hundred of our veterans, the risk is they have to lose their lives.

…

I just want to be very, very clear and I know it’s gonna invite some responses here. But the president is saying something very, very different than what studies are saying on hydroxychloroquine and certainly what we are learning now about whether disinfectant can be taken internally. It can’t. It’s dangerous. It will kill you. Don’t try it.

…

I stress again that he has alarmed the medical community that he said it, that he even offered [disinfectant injections] as a possibility and a treatment.

Later, Blake Burman suggested it would not have been much better if Trump had been joking. “You gotta wonder, Neil, if this is a time in which you want the president of the United States to be sarcastic,” Burman said.

Burman also noted that Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier had accused the media of taking Trump’s comments out of context. “You’ve got all of these messages coming out, mixed messages, at a time in which I think a lot of us just sort of want the straight-level truth," Burman continued.

You can watch it below, from Fox Business Network's April 24, 2020 Cavuto: Coast to Coast.