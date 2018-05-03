Fox host Neil Cavuto had some choice words for Donald Trump in the wake of revelations that despite claiming he knew nothing about hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump had reimbursed lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 paid to her.

In his “Common Sense” commentary today, Cavuto praised “many” of Trump’s policies as “very good” but blasted him about his lies:

CAVUTO: How can you drain the swamp if you’re the one who keeps muddying the waters? That you didn’t know about that $130,000 payment to a porn star until you did? Said you knew nothing about how your former lawyer, Michael Cohen, handled this until acknowledging today you were the guy behind the retainer payment that took care of this. You insist that money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no role in this transaction of that you’re sure. Thing is, not even 24 hours ago, sir, you couldn’t recall any of this, and you seemed very sure.

Now I’m not saying you’re a liar. You’re president, you’re busy, I’m just having a devil of a time figuring out which news is fake. Let’s just say your own words on lots of stuff give me, shall I say, lots of pause. Like the time you said the Russians didn’t interfere in the 2016 election until a lot Republicans had to remind you they did. Came back months later and you said, “Well I never said that Russia didn’t meddle in the election,” when, in fact, you had - a lot.

Now none of this makes me a NeverTrumper, just always confused. Like when you claimed your tax plan was the biggest in U.S. history, when it wasn’t. Or that the bill you signed to make it all happen would cost you a fortune when it turns out it’s going to help make you a bigger fortune. Or that your job approval numbers really aren’t that bad relative to other presidents at this stage when they’re actually worse than most presidents at this stage.

That can change but what’s weird is this pattern does not.

Like the time that you said rumors of Rex Tillerson’s departure at the State Department were false - until they weren’t. Or that your former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, wasn’t going anywhere - until he was. Or your economic advisor, Gary Cohn, was doing a great job - until he wasn’t. When you absolutely loved Steve Bannon - until you didn’t.

[…]

It’s not that these exaggerations and misstatements and omissions are now and then - more like now and something else, always something else.

[…]

I guess you’re too busy draining the swamp to ever stop and smell the stink you’re creating. That’s your doing. That’s your stink. Mr. President, that’s your swamp.

In the sea of Trump sycophants that is Fox News, Cavuto stands out for his repeated and very frank criticisms of Trump.

Watch Cavuto call out Trump’s lies below, from the May 3, 2018 Your World.