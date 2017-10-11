Neil Cavuto delivered a blistering commentary about Donald Trump’s attacks on Senator Bob Corker. Cavuto described such behavior as not just sabotaging Trump's agenda but just indecent.

To say that Cavuto did not pull any punches would be an understatement:

CAVUTO: What if I told you it is the president himself who risks torpedoing [tax reform]? Yeah, Mr. Art of the Deal is killing the deal. I’m talking about your deal, Mr. President. I’m actually talking to you, Mr. President. You’ve got this, and yet, you are losing this. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, actually from me before. It’s not that some of your ideas aren’t sound, they are, it’s that increasingly this erratic behavior is making me wonder whether you are.

[…]

Tweeting out these tacky insults – well, it just seems beneath you and I think it is going to cost you. You’re running out of friends faster than you are running out of time. You might not like Bob Corker, but a lot of senators do, and you need those senators, Sir.”

[…]

Loyalty works both ways, Mr. President, and whether you think you’re justified or not, punching down ain’t exactly helping you punch through.

Now, I’m sure ripping the establishment rates with your base, but that doesn’t make your tone and conduct to me at least any less base. Not only does it demean a United States senator, I think it demeans you. I know some admire a president who speaks his mind, but some of your tweets alone are making the people you need run for cover.

[…]

You can’t drain that swamp if all you’re doing is throwing mud.

[…]

“By all means, rip ‘em in private, but do they deserve, think of it, does anyone deserve being treated like this in public? Military leaders whose wisdom you question as they serve their Commander-in-Chief without reservation? Cabinet members who sing your praises on cue as you bash them with abandon? How can you engender loyalty when each and all become social media piñatas?”

[…]

I am not talking about just these tax cuts. I’m talking about just being a human being.