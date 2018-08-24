Fox host Neil Cavuto was so furious over Donald Trump’s attempt to “prevent a constitutional crisis by threatening a financial one,” as Cavuto put it, he came close to saying that any financial repercussions might be worth getting rid of Trump.

In his interview with Ainsley Earhardt that aired yesterday on Fox & Friends, Trump said, among other things, “If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor.”

Cavuto pounced.

CAVUTO: That is quite a threat and it might even happen. The longest bull market in history just could be history if - if Democrats dare to make the president history. What the president is saying is we’re all making gravy so why stop the train? I don’t know. Maybe because the train could be resting on shaky tracks where the conductor of that train has said and done some shaky things. Or at least said some inconsistent things. … Enough things to give pause. … Making money should never get in the way of simply getting answers. Not answers that topple a government but maybe just clarify it. Or force the government to clarify itself. That’s all.

What I’m saying is, you don’t prevent a constitutional crisis by threatening a financial one. But Mr. President, you guarantee both when your very actions and words create that crisis, or make people think – think! - that you’re hiding one. Like when you say that you knew nothing about payments to a stripper and a former Playboy model until you did. Then explained your former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made those decisions until we heard on tape that you did. Just like you said you knew nothing about a Trump Tower meeting back in June 2016 that included your son Donald Trump Jr. and some Russian officials, then clarified that meeting really wasn’t about dirt on Hillary Clinton, it was about Russian adoptions, then clarified yet again that nothing came of that meeting of which you knew nothing, so there’s nothing to see here, move on. But you see that is the problem here. We can’t move on. Lots of stuff like that just keeps popping up here.

Cavuto went on to catalog more Trump lies and deceit.

CAVUTO: Ohio Governor John Kasich wasn’t popular when he wasn’t [sic]. Or US Steel was building six new steel mills when they weren’t, or said your poll numbers were higher than when Abraham Lincoln was president even though we didn’t have polls when Lincoln was president. Or argued crime was way up in Germany when it’s the lowest in decades. Said foreigners were screwing us with 20+% tariffs on our cars, but not a word about the 20% tariffs that we slap on their trucks. Argued we have a massive trade deficit with Canada when we’re actually running a current account surplus with Canada. Said you enacted the biggest tax cuts in American history when they weren’t. Didn’t personally benefit from that tax cut but you did. Said you signed more legislation than anybody but you haven’t. Loved, loved, loved Michael Cohen until you didn’t. Said he was a great lawyer until he wasn’t.

None of these make the market any less impressive - maybe just the guy overseeing it all. Mr. President, you’re that guy. You’re both those guys. And you’re right to be frustrated but you are part of what’s frustrating.

[…]

I like tax cuts and soaring markets as much as anybody. But what good is it to fatten your wallet if you’ve lost your soul? If you forget your friends, you embolden your enemies. You are right to say some are out to get you, but all the time Mr. President, the problem is you. What you say and how you keep changing what you say.

[…]

You are the one creating this moral bust and we could all be the poorer for it.

Last month, Cavuto was cyberbullied for ripping Trump over his Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin. I wonder what kind of reaction he'll get to this commentary.

Watch it below, from the August 23, 2018 Your World.